DDP explains why he made WWE appearance before joining WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has recalled how Bushwhacker Luke was responsible for his appearance at WrestleMania VI in 1990.

In the 1990s, DDP was best known for his work as a manager and in-ring competitor in WCW. At the start of the decade, he drove Rhythm & Blues (Greg Valentine and The Honky Tonk Man) to the ring at WrestleMania VI in his pink Cadillac. Rhythm & Blues sang 'Hunka Hunka Honky Love' before being interrupted by The Bushwhackers (Butch and Luke).

DDP recently discussed his legendary career in the wrestling business with Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres. He said Luke got in touch with Vince McMahon’s right-hand man, Pat Patterson, to set up his WrestleMania appearance. DDP explained:

"Well, I didn't know if that was going to be my only opportunity ever," DDP said. "So just being a part of WrestleMania was a big deal. I didn't get the gig because I was Diamond Dallas Page. I got the gig because Luke, the Bushwhacker, is a friend of mine, and he would come to my nightclub. He saw I had this 62 pink Cadillac convertible and he ended up calling Pat Patterson with me there. This car is why I got the gig."

Although he went on to become a star in WCW, DDP was relatively unknown when he appeared at WrestleMania VI. One year later, he joined WCW as an on-screen manager.

DDP’s WCW and WWE accomplishments

DDP won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship three times

DDP is one of only nine wrestlers to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, WCW United States Heavyweight Championship and WCW World Tag Team Championship.

After joining WWE in 2001, DDP won the WWE European Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship (w/Chris Kanyon). He announced his initial retirement from in-ring competition in 2002 due to a neck injury.

#TBT-Wrestlemania 6 Toronto Skydive, first time I was on @WWE TV driving down Rhythm & Blues & @RealJimmyHart pic.twitter.com/fLo2GjjOLR — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) December 17, 2015

Fun fact about Wrestlemania 6: the chauffeur driving Rhythm and Blues to the ring is, in fact, the one and only @RealDDP pic.twitter.com/d2QTcaNA11 — Ross Cunningham (@RossCunn_87) May 15, 2020

DDP received his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Last year, the 65-year-old came out of retirement to compete in a one-off match in AEW on January 15, 2020. He teamed up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in a losing effort against MJF, The Butcher and The Blade.