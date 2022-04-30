"He would have fit right in" - WWE Legend says Randy Orton could have been a member of iconic faction (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page believes that Randy Orton could have been an ideal member of the Four Horsemen.

The iconic stable originally consisted of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard. However, several other members joined the fray during the 80s and 90s.

DDP said that the current RAW Superstar could have taken Lex Luger or Barry Windham's spot in the Horsemen, as he revealed below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Bro Show":

"Randy could be anything he wants to be. He would have fit right in there in Lex Luger's spot, Barry Windham's spot, he could have been one of the Horsemen, you know," said Diamond Dallas Page. (34:39)

Randy Orton has been a part of multiple factions throughout his 20-year WWE career

After rising through the ranks in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), Randy Orton joined Evolution alongside Ric Flair, Triple H, and Batista following his move to the main roster.

Evolution was seen as the modern-day iteration of the Four Horsemen, and it acted as the perfect launchpad to catapult Randy Orton to the main event picture.

"The Legend Killer" aptly utilized the stable to cement himself as a major WWE Superstar, and as the years passed, he became known as one of the company's premier talents, capable enough to lead his own faction.

Orton enjoyed a successful spell while leading The Legacy stable featuring Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr., and the trio stayed together until 2010.

Randy Orton has evolved tremendously as a performer over the past decade as he was pushed as a top heel during his time in "The Authority." Interestingly enough, Orton also had a stint as a Wyatt Family member during his compelling storyline with Bray Wyatt in 2016.

The Viper is currently cherishing his alliance with Riddle as the duo prepare for a massive title unification match against The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash. If you haven't checked it out already, Orton even revealed details of WWE wanting to break up RK-Bro, and you can read more on that right here.

