WWE legend admits he choked up after Cody Rhodes' "heartfelt" return promo

WWE Hall of Famer DDP (a.k.a Diamond Dallas Page) recently revealed how Cody Rhodes' promo on the RAW after WrestleMania made him teary-eyed.

As somebody who made his name in wrestling in the late 1990s in WCW, DDP worked very closely alongside Cody's father, 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes. As such, Page, along with many others in the wrestling business, were emotionally drawn to Cody's return in April, as Rhodes spoke about his late great father in the ring.

Speaking on DDP's Snake Pit, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he choked up watching Cody's promo on RAW.

"Going into it, the moment and they showed that in the one promo that [Cody] did that he was out there and it was so heartfelt and it choked me up watching it." H/T Wrestling Inc

Since making his return to WWE in April, The American Nightmare has made it his mission statement to capture a world championship in honor of his father.

Cody Rhodes expected to be out of action for up to nine months

In what was one of wrestling's most shocking visuals in recent years, The American Nightmare's torn pectoral injury revelation at Hell In A Cell on June 5 was the talk of the internet.

Despite his horrific injury, Rhodes decided to face off against his foe Seth Rollins, where he would go on to pick up the win against the former Universal Champion.

Following his match at Hell In A Cell, WWE would go on to announce that Rhodes underwent successful surgery on his torn pec and is expected to miss up to nine months away from the ring.

Having made his WWE at WrestleMania in April this year, Cody Rhodes' starpower has never been higher, and therefore the timing of this injury could not have been worse.

