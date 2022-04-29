"He's been clean for a while now, and he looks great" - DDP gives update on former WWE star's health (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page has revealed that former WWE star Buff Bagwell is in good health since moving into the Hall of Famer's 'accountability crib,' which is part of his highly-acclaimed yoga-based fitness program.

Bagwell is on a mission to turn his life around after experiencing a terrible phase due to severe substance abuse issues. With DDP's help, the five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion has successfully stayed away from prescription medication and has maintained complete sobriety for a sustained period.

Diamond Dallas Page was happy with Bagwell's progress, as he revealed below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's 'The Bro Show':

"Buff is doing really well, which I'm really happy to see. He has been, uh, he has been beat-up physically but also, you know, too much of the pills and stuff, and he's been clean for a while now, and he looks great. I'm really happy for him that he's turned a corner; now, can he keep going," stated Diamond Dallas Page. [From 35:36 onwards]

Former WWE and WCW star Buff Bagwell is scripting an inspiring comeback story

The 52-year-old star was a popular name during his lengthy run in WCW, and like many other wrestlers, Marcus Bagwell joined WWE in 2001. The former NWO member had a forgettable time in Vince McMahon's company as he got fired after just one televised match against Booker T.

While Bagwell returned to wrestle on the independent circuit after an unceremonious WWE exit, the wrestler's unhealthy lifestyle choices, unfortunately, caught up to him as time passed.

Bagwell has also had two serious car accidents over the past decade, and he miraculously continues to improve physically with each passing day.

While the outspoken star has sporadically wrestled in recent years, he still appears at many prominent wrestling conventions and meet-and-greet sessions.

Buff Bagwell has recently amassed a sizeable following on social media due to his honest views regarding the trending events in the wrestling business. Fans have loved seeing his fascinating road to recovery, and Sportskeeda Wrestling also sends its best wishes to the veteran star.

If you're using the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video of The Bro Show from Instagram.

