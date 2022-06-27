Create
WWE legend praises Shawn Michaels for not letting size hold him back during his career

HBK is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer
Thomas Crack
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 27, 2022 07:10 PM IST

WWE Hall of Famer DDP (a.k.a. Diamond Dallas Page) recently heaped praise on Shawn Michaels' in-ring career.

The Heartbreak Kid is considered one of the greatest, if not the greatest, WWE Superstar of all time. Despite being relatively undersized compared to most of his colleagues, he went on to capture multiple world championships and cement his place in the promotion's Hall of Fame.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, the former world champion stated that the 56-year-old had a great body of work despite being a smaller performer.

"But Shawn, I'm not sure he's somewhere around 5'11 6 foot. But he didn't have to be all jacked up. He had a great body, his work was so believable. He's sold like a son of a b***h. He was a great baby face and a heel. You know, and his work in the ring is off the charts." (From 0:41 to 1:01)
"He was a great babyface and a heel." - @RealDDPShowstopper. Headliner. The Main Event.#DDPSnakePit: MOUNT RUSHMORES is available NOW wherever you get your podcasts! Get it ad-free on AdFreeShows.com...@JakeSnakeDDT @JonAlba https://t.co/HdXiYPSJzq

Following his in-ring career, Shawn still works in WWE as a backstage producer and coach for the company's young talent in NXT.

Ric Flair also praised Shawn Michaels' in-ring expertise

Given that he wrestled for over two decades, the three-time WWE Champion has gained many fans both in and out of the wrestling business.

One of his former rivals, Ric Flair, recently picked Michaels as the greatest in-ring performer of all time while speaking on the Two Man Power Trip podcast.

“I think Shawn Michaels is the best in-ring performer [of all time]. I think Hulk and Steve Austin are the two biggest stars of all time. I’m basing that on who drew the most money in their time frame.” (H/T: ProWrestling.Net)
Ric Flair's final match in WWE came against Shawn Michaels in 2008 at WrestleMania 24, where HBK defeated The Nature Boy to end the latter's in-ring career with the promotion.

