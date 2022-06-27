WWE Legends DDP and Jake Roberts select their Mount Rushmore of Tag Teams

WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Jake Roberts recently revealed who would feature on their Mount Rushmore of tag team wrestling.

Both men, combined, have been working in the wrestling business for over 70 years. They have seen their fair share of top tag teams in that time.

Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, the duo picked teams for the mountain top of tag wrestling:

"Arn & Tully,” DDP says. “I love Christian and Edge, I thought they were magic out there. Hart Foundation, really loved those guys together with Jimmy Hart and the whole deal, and I’m going back to the Valiant Brothers, Handsome Jimmy and Johnny Valiant." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Teams like Arn and Tully blazed the trail in the 1980s, legitimizing tag team action as a main event level of wrestling.

Who are DDP and Jake Roberts' #1 tag team working today

Having worked in various promotions over the years, both men have seen a vast array of tag teams during their careers.

With an eye on the present, the Hall of Famers said on DDP Snake Pit who they believe to be the #1 tag team working in the business today:

"Number one, FTR, without a doubt,” Roberts said. “They are so freaking believable, they’re so intense, they’re tough, they make you earn it." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

FTR further legitimized Jake Roberts and DDP's claim this past weekend as they became the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, which they now hold alongside the Ring of Honor and AAA tag titles.

