Hall of Famers on how CM Punk differs in AEW compared to his WWE career

WWE Hall of Famers Jake Roberts and DDP have been looking at the physical and mental differences of CM Punk in AEW in comparison to his time spent in WWE.

Punk performed for WWE for 9 years until he decided to shock the wrestling world by leaving the company in 2014. After taking a 7-year hiatus from the industry, the pride of Chicago would make his return to pro wrestling in the summer of 2021 as he signed for AEW.

With the former WWE Champion now being a mainstay of AEW for almost a year, DDP and Jake Roberts recently discussed on their podcast, DDP's Snake Pit, how today's version of Punk differs from the old.

"I think Punk is better today than when he was the man up in [WWE]," Page said. “I think he also might feel safety,” Roberts added. “In that other company, you’ve got to be guns out and watching every which way to save your a*s. Now he’s in a place that he feels pretty comfortable." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

With much more creative freedom, CM Punk appears to be much happier mentally in AEW than he was during his last few years in WWE.

CM Punk is going for gold this month

With the star power that Punk carries, many might have expected the former UFC fighter to go straight for the AEW Championship upon his arrival.

However, after spending 7 years away from the ring, the Straight Edge star sought to prove that he can still hang with the best in the business, from competing in stellar matches with Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston to a terrific storyline against MJF, Punk showed that he can still go.

With his ring rust gone, Punk will now face off against 'Hangman' Adam Page at Double or Nothing on May 29th, with the AEW World Championship on the line.

If Punk can capture the world championship, it will cap off one of the greatest ever returns to professional wrestling, and would further solidy CM Punk's claim as the best in the world.

