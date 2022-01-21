"Do I think she should win? Hell no!"- WWE Hall of Famer on Lita in the Women's Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer DDP recently shared his thoughts on if Lita could win at the Women's Royal Rumble match at the upcoming titular event.

Like everyone else, former WCW World Champion DDP is excited about the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The mega show will feature two eponymous matches.

On the latest edition of The Bro Show, DDP opened up on former Women's Champion Lita being one of the participants in the match and shared his opinion on a possible win for her.

The Hall of Famer made it clear that Lita doesn't stand a chance at winning the 30-Woman free-for-all. Check out his full comments below:

"First of all, I have to say, Lita looked gorgeous. I mean, she is a beautiful woman to be begin with, but she looked amazing, and she will be ready to go. Do I think she should win? Hell no! No! You come out there and shine and then you put the people over who are there to carry the mantle. That's the way I look at it anyway," said DDP.

Lita is determined to punch her ticket to a Women's title match at WrestleMania 38

The four-time Women's Champion is often considered one of the greatest female stars of all time. On the January 7, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that she would be entering the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

A week later, she appeared on SmackDown and had a confrontation with the blue brand's women's champion Charlotte Flair. The face-off didn't end well for The Queen as she was on the receiving end of a Twist of Fate. Interestingly, Flair will also participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match despite holding the women's title.

Do you think there's a slight chance that the decorated female veteran ends up winning the Women's Royal Rumble match, leaving the WWE Universe stunned? Would you like to see her compete for a Women's title one final time?

