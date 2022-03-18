"He was so mad" - Former WCW Heavyweight Champion recalls his initial matches with Scott Hall (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke about the time Scott Hall got mad with the bookers in WCW.

Hall appeared unannounced on WCW Nitro in May 1996, as he emerged from the crowd and cut a promo. Hall stated that he was bringing the war to WCW; in doing so, he planted the seeds for what became the nWo.

On this week's episode of the Bro Show this week, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about his matches with The Bad Guy after he was a manager at the beginning of his career. He recalled that Hall was angry because DDP was put in matches with him within two months of transitioning into an in-ring performer.

"He was so mad," said Page. "He wasn't mad at me. He was mad at the bookers when I went from manager to wrestler in two months. Within seven weeks, I was in the ring with him. And he was mad because he's a main event guy. They didn't know how to do it at that time. But Vince did. He was the main event as soon as he left there. He told me. He said, 'I've got to get my elbow fixed.' He had to get the chips taken out of his elbow. So he used that up. Took that time out. And he told me what he was doing before he did it." (from 34:28 onwards)

Diamond Dallas Page credited Scott Hall for changing the landscape of wrestling

During the interview, Page mentioned that when Scott Hall debuted in WCW, he changed the wrestling landscape, as he helped launch the Monday Night Wars.

"When he came in, there were five of us who knew that he was going to walk through the crowd, step over the guard rail, grab a mic and he just did it," DDP continued. "That changed the wrestling world as we know it. And then Nash got there. We were reality-based television. And then WWE started really going that way too with the Austin thing." (from 35:16 onwards)

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing "You people,you know who I am,but you don't know why I'm here." "You want to go to war?,you want a war?..you're going to get one"-WCW Monday Nitro,May 27,1996. #ScottHall "You people,you know who I am,but you don't know why I'm here." "You want to go to war?,you want a war?..you're going to get one"-WCW Monday Nitro,May 27,1996.#ScottHall https://t.co/qN3r0HodYr

DDP also added that WCW was putting on a reality-based show, which prompted WWE to focus on the Austin-McMahon storyline. Many fans connected with this feud because it represented the common conflict between bosses and employees in real life.

