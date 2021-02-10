DDP has a message for The Undertaker after podcast comment

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has offered to help The Undertaker if the recently retired WWE legend wants to start his DDP Yoga (DDPY) fitness program.

The man behind The Undertaker character, Mark Calaway, recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. After Rogan praised DDP’s revolutionary approach to fitness and wellness, The Undertaker said he is considering giving it a try.

Another legendary wrestler, AEW’s Chris Jericho, has used DDPY for several years. Speaking on Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast, DDP revealed that he is happy to offer guidance to The Undertaker if he needs it.

“Rogan had Undertaker on and at some point Rogan starts talking about the program. He doesn’t do it but he believes in what I’m doing, and ‘Taker said, ‘Yeah, I’ve been thinking about calling him, and Michelle [Michelle McCool, The Undertaker's wife], she’s been trying to get me to call him.’ But you know I would love to help Mark, I would love it. It would make my day.”

Adam Cole, Jake Roberts, Mick Foley, Scott Hall, and Shawn Michaels are among the high-profile names who have used DDPY.

DDP and The Undertaker’s WWE storyline

The Undertaker feuded with DDP in 2001

DDP joined WWE in 2001 following Vince McMahon’s purchase of WCW. In his first storyline, the three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion was revealed to be the person who had been stalking The Undertaker’s ex-wife.

The rivalry ended with The Undertaker and Kane defeating DDP and Kanyon in a steel cage match at SummerSlam 2001.

