DDP gives his opinion on the creative direction of WWE today 

WWE Hall of Famer DDP (a.k.a Diamond Dallas Page) has given his thoughts on the company's current creative direction, saying that the storylines have been improving.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as well as stars like Brock Lesnar and John Cena have been performing fewer dates throughout the year. As such, the company has had to rely more on compelling storylines rather than stellar championship matches.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, Page was quick to compliment the improving nature of the current storylines in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"The storylines in WWE have gotten better and better,” DDP said. “I like a lot of the things that they’re doing right now. You know, some of the things I don’t understand, but there’s some good things too." H/T Wrestling Inc

Due to a lack of world title matches, stories such as Seth Rolins vs. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel have taken centre stage in recent months.

Booker T showers praise on current WWE storyline

One story that has become a focal point of the company's programming as of late is the angle involving Kevin Owens and RAW's newest star, Ezekiel.

There are people, including Owens, who see a striking resemblance between Ezekiel and the guitar-playing drifter known as Elias. Whilst Zeke claims that he is Elias' younger brother, Owens is convinced that Zeke is Elias himself.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was quick to praise the ongoing RAW storyline.

"I’m going to just say it like it is, I like stuff like this,” he said. “Everybody can not be in the title picture at one time. Everybody just can not be on the show going out and displaying how good of a wrestler they are. I’ve always said that Elias, for me, before the Ezekiel, I’d rather see this guy play his guitar every week as opposed to actually going out and wrestle." H/T Wrestling Inc

Whilst Owens is adamant that Ezekiel and Elias are one and the same, RAW's newest star has passed all the tests that KO has thrown at him in recent weeks, clarifying his identity. It remains to be seen how this storyline pans out in the coming weeks.

