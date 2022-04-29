"Legend Killer, but you ain't killed me yet!" - WWE Hall of Famer on his talks with Randy Orton about dream match (Exclusive)

Being a WWE Superstar for a long time is no mean feat, and Randy Orton deserves all the praise for completing 20 years in the WWE and facing several icons during his career. However, Diamond Dallas Page's name is surprisingly absent from the illustrious list of opponents that have faced Orton.

The former WWE tag team champion commented on Randy Orton's career milestone and admitted that he regrets not having a program with the Viper.

Randy has a significant connection with DDP as he took the former WCW Champion's iconic 'Diamond Cutter' finisher and slightly modified it into the 'RKO.'

Page said that there were opportunities in the past where he could have wrestled Randy Orton and even recalled details of a conversation he had with the current RAW superstar. Here's what DDP stated on this week's episode of 'The Bro Show':

"I just loved his journey; bummed that I never got the opportunity to work with him. It's funny because, leaving there and then starting to come back, there could have been a moment where I could have done something with him," stated DDP. "And he actually said it to me one day because I came up to him and said, 'Randy, don't you remember me calling? He's like, 'No, man, I don't remember that. He goes, 'If you say it, I believe you.'" [33:25 - 33:54]

While Randy Orton was hopeful of a clash against DDP, the WWE Hall of Famer knew it could never become a reality.

Diamond Dallas Page revealed that he also used to tease Orton during the superstar's "Legend Killer" days.

"But at the end of the conversation," Page continued, "he started walking; he turned around and went, 'I know at some point I'm going to see you out there.' And I said, 'I don't think so, bro.' He goes, 'Seriously?' I go, 'I'd love to do it, but I don't see that coming.' It never did, and then when he became the Legend Killer, occasionally I would say, 'You know Randy, Legend Killer, but you ain't killed me yet!' (laughs)." [33:55 - 34:30]

Randy Orton is still at the top of his game in WWE

Randy Orton has no plans to halt his record-breaking run as a performer following his 20th anniversary in WWE.

The 42-year-old star is enjoying himself alongside Riddle, the most fun Orton's ever had in his career, and the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions are gearing up for a high-profile showdown against The Usos at WrestleMania Backlash. Only one team will walk out as the undisputed tag team champions, but who will it be?

Will Randy Orton add another historic achievement to his glittering resume? Sound off in the comments section below.

