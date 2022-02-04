"3 years ago I was digging ditches..." DDP recalls WWE legend's unforgettable reply to him (Exclusive)

WWE legend Booker T has been praised by Diamond Dallas Page for his dedication to the pro wrestling business and recalled a conversation he had with him that backed his claim.

Booker T and DDP worked together in WCW and WWE and faced each other on several occasions. The two even had a few matches for the WCW World Heavyweight title a year before WCW shut shop.

Diamond Dallas Page was on Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, where he narrated a backstage interaction with Booker T, which highlighted the two-time Hall of Famer's dedication. He recalled how Booker T was willing to do anything WCW wanted him to do as he was grateful for the position he was in compared to the life he had before joining the company:

"Book (Booker T) goes doing the Harlem Heat thing, got over, made a real name for himself, became Hall of Famers out of that, one of Booker's two Hall of Fame rings. And now he's doing this GI Bro thing, and I walk in the back, take a leak and I look over and there's Book and he's putting the face paint on him, the camouflage. And I look at him and I went, 'Book, you've got the greatest attitude on the planet.' He says, 'D, three years ago I was digging ditches, I was cleaning bathrooms. They want me to be GI Bro, I'm in.' He's going to do whatever it takes to get to where he got to." (From 18:20 to 19:24)

Vince Russo, who was also on the show, stated that Booker T had a tremendous attitude when he worked with him in WCW and always wanted to be the best.

WWE legend Booker T's GI Bro character

Reality of Wrestling @TheOfficialROW #GiBro Last night Booker T retuned to the ring for a very special and rare appearance as GI Bro and proved he’s still battle ready! #RealityOfWrestling Last night Booker T retuned to the ring for a very special and rare appearance as GI Bro and proved he’s still battle ready! #RealityOfWrestling #GiBro https://t.co/IX6bWp7C3s

Booker T revealed a few years ago that he created the GI Bro character as an homage to his trainer and mentor:

"It was something I did way before I ever got into the big time. Then, I got a chance to do it in WCW, which was really cool. A lot of people thought I was crazy at that time, wondering what I was doing and why I was doing it. But I was just paying homage to my mentor and my trainer."

He used the character in WCW and later brought it back for a few matches in his Reality of Wrestling promotion. The character also resulted in a comic book series released a few years ago by the WWE legend.

