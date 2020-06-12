DDP provides an update on former WWE Superstar Big Cass

Big Cass has not been heard from in a long time following his debacles in his post-WWE career.

There might be some good news in the horizon for Big Cass if the update is true!

Big Cass during his time in WWE

Big Cass once looked like he was primed for a huge push in WWE. However, in the wrestling business, one segment gone wrong in the ring can change the way that people look at you, and that's exactly what happened with Big Cass. Since leaving WWE, Big Cass could not make it big in the Independent scenes either, and among worries regarding possible issues that the Superstar had, he disappeared from the wrestling scene. Now, on an Instagram Live interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling with Darren Paltrowitz, DDP told the WWE Universe what he knows about Big Cass' current condition.

DDP provides update on former WWE Superstar Big Cass' current condition

DDP talked about Big Cass during the interview, mentioning that he had not talked to the former WWE Superstar in a long time. He said that he knew that Big Cass had gone to rehab and that he was working on his issues. He went on to say that he was happy to hear that Big Cass had actually gone to rehab for a couple of months, and wished that when Big Cass came out, he would make better decisions regarding the future.

"I have not talked to him in a long time. I know he has gone to rehab. I know he's working on his stuff, and I wish him all the luck, you know. I was happy to hear he had gone to rehab for a couple of months, so hoping when he comes out of that, or he might even be out right now, he might make different decisions."

What happened to Big Cass after leaving WWE?

Big Cass was released from WWE after some issues backstage where he did not follow the instructions that had been issued to him by backstage WWE officials.

Cass went on to connect with his former WWE tag team partner Enzo Amore outside the company as well. They made some appearances together, but during an incident at a WrestlePro event, things came to a head for Big Cass. There, he was booked as an unadvertised part of the show and was supposed to be a surprise, but he suddenly started acting 'aggressive and erratic' backstage with other Superstars.

He apparently threatened people backstage and even approached Joey Janela, over the latter's issues with Enzo Amore. Big Cass went on to accuse people that they had stolen from him, and Pat Buck, who was wrestling his final match for the promotion due to being signed by WWE, punched Cass and removed him from the building with other wrestlers. While Big Cass was not arrested, according to the report, the police did get involved in the proceedings.

Following this, Big Cass would promise to get professional help, and thankfully, according to the update from DDP, it appears that's exactly what Big Cass did.