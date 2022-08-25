"Your time is coming" - DDP recently spoke to a released star who Triple H wanted back in WWE

Diamond Dallas Page opened up on his recent chat with Karrion Kross before the superstar's memorable WWE return on the August 5th episode of SmackDown.

Kross and his wife Scarlett were both released from WWE in November 2012, and the company was heavily criticized for letting them go. Kross returned to the independent wrestling circuit following his release. He additionally also participated in several meet-and-greets before re-signing with WWE.

Diamond Dallas Page bumped into Karrion Kross at one such event and revealed what he told the former NXT Champion about his bright future. DDP was shocked that a top wrestling promotion hadn't pushed Kross to be their top guy. However, the WWE Hall of Famer was confident of seeing the 37-year-old superstar return to prominence in due time.

DDP was pretty accurate with his prediction as Triple H has not only brought Kross back but also booked him as a top heel behind Roman Reigns on the Blue brand.

Here's what Page had to say about his interaction with Karrion Kross on the DDP Snake Pit podcast:

"Yo, I just was with Killer Kross. He was sitting next to me while we were signing. And here's this ridiculously good-looking son of a b****. He's jacked; he's 6 foot 4 or five. I mean, you're talking about a guy who literally has it all," said DDP. "And afterward we got done with the signing, I go, 'Man, it doesn't make sense that you aren't in one of those companies on top, you know, it doesn't make sense. Your time is coming. Stay positive.' And then boom, he does a run-in on Drew on SmackDown." [17:46 - 18:38]

DDP has grown to become a big fan of Karrion Kross' work as he felt that the superstar was a complete package."

The former WCW Champion also reacted to Kross' perfect impression of Jesse Ventura, as you can read below:

"That kid's got it," added the WWE legend. "Have you ever heard him do Jesse Ventura? Oh my god! Dude, it is so good." [19:02 - 19:26]

DDP is excited about where WWE is heading under Triple H

Karrion Kross is just one of the many former NXT stars Triple H has picked to kickstart his vision on the main roster. Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Hit Row, and Dexter Lumis have all reappeared on WWE TV over the past few weeks. The new management is now looking to freshen things up on RAW and SmackDown.

DDP praised Triple H for orchestrating Karrion Kross' comeback and was looking forward to more such developments as WWE enters a new era.

"Had to happen in between me talking to him, like, just come to SmackDown; it was probably Triple H who put that together because he knows whose out there," DDP stated. "Like you said, things are different right now. And I'm super happy about it." [18:41 - 18:58]

