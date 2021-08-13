"Working with him would've been magic" - DDP on his dream match in WWE

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently spoke about his dream opponent in WWE. The three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion declared that a match against The Rock during his WWE run would have been magical.

In a one-on-one interview with Adam Barnard of Foundation Radio, DDP revealed some names that he would have liked to work with. He mentioned that he wanted to work with Triple H. DDP also suggested that The Rock would have been the ideal opponent for him.

DDP declared that a creative program between The Rock and DDP would have both WWE and WCW fans hooked to the show. He suggested that WWE did not want to portray WCW stars as legitimate threats to WWE and that the angle never came to fruition:

"Working with him (the Rock) would’ve been magic. It never came around because that’s not what they wanted up there. They wanted to prove that it was a fluke that WCW started kicking [their] a**." revealed DDP.

DDP was a top star when WCW closed its doors. He had won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship three times and had clean wins over the likes of Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, Sting and several other WCW stars.

However, his stint with WWE did not live up to its potential as he was put into a stalker gimmick in a feud against the Undertaker.

DDP shares his success story

DDP also spoke about his success story during the interview. He mentioned that although he was a late starter in the wrestling business, all the years of work paid off for him in the long run. He believes he is not an overnight success but rather an "eight-year overnight success" in the business.

DDP detailed that he started seeing success when he stopped trying to be a larger than life, over the top wrestling persona, and rather started embracing the characteristics of the real person Page Joseph Falkinberg for his DDP character.

Diamond Dallas Page's dream opponent, The Rock, is rumoured to be returning to the WWE soon. Check out Paul Heyman's comments on a potential Rock vs Roman Reigns match in the video below:

