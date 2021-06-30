WWE Hall of Famer reveals why his idea to face The Rock was rejected

DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) believes he was not booked to face Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in WWE due to his past association with WCW.

In 2001, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon purchased rival company WCW and took over the contracts of several WCW wrestlers. Although he wanted to work with The Rock, DDP ended up debuting in WWE in a widely criticized stalker storyline involving The Undertaker’s ex-wife, Sara.

Speaking on The Angle Podcast, DDP discussed his positive attitude and his determination to achieve long-term goals. Applying that mindset to the wrestling business, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled how his pitch to face The Rock did not work out.

“Every single thing that I have ever said has happened, except for when I came up with the idea of People’s Champion versus People’s Champion,” DDP said. “That’s what should have happened. Vince wanted me in that stalker thing because they wanted to beat the company [WCW] down.

“I never thought that because, you know, it’s money. We’re gonna draw huge money, me and The Rock, but it wasn’t about that. It was like, ‘You guys b****-slapped us for 83 weeks straight.’ Now we’re not gonna put you over. And I get it, it was just business.”

The Rock worked with former WCW stars including Booker T and Lance Storm in 2001 before defeating Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8 in 2002. He never shared the ring with DDP during their time together in WWE.

DDP "took it personally" after he didn't face The Rock

Since retiring from in-ring competition, DDP has transformed lives with his DDPY fitness program

A three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, DDP was one of the most popular wrestlers in WCW in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The 65-year-old thinks his WCW history prevented him from achieving success in WWE.

“I took it personally at the beginning but later on when I removed myself, I realized it wasn’t me,” DDP added. “It was whoever that guy was, and I was the guy. The greatest thing that came out of that, sometimes something happens to me that looks like it’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, but it turns out to be the best.”

DDP only worked for WWE for 12 months after Vince McMahon bought WCW. Although he later returned to in-ring action, the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee initially retired in June 2002 after sustaining a serious neck injury in WWE.

Edited by Arvind Sriram