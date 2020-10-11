DDP reveals what Ultimate Warrior told him and Goldberg in WCW

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) was one of the biggest stars in WCW at one point and was practically the everyman character that Stone Cold Steve Austin was in WWE as he fought the likes of nWo.

Of course, many fans remember that though WCW was on top for a while and saw Goldberg's rise, repetitive storylines and gimmicks led to its downfall. Of course, many also remember when Ultimate Warrior came to WCW as "Warrior" to rekindle his feud with Hollywood Hogan.

Gather your flash paper for this crap hole of a topic.@MrMostDaysOff & I try to make sense of Ultimate Warrior's WCW run. Plus we break down Hollywood Hogan vs Warrior from #WCW Halloween Havoc 1998. 🤮#wwe #wwenetwork https://t.co/5zINAlpFD5 pic.twitter.com/ZQUcLb2gyl — Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) May 28, 2019

Halloween Havoc 1998 was the place the rematch would take place, but the final result was a disaster. On the same night, Goldberg was defending the WCW World title against DDP in the main event, but many didn't see it as WCW went over its PPV time. But DDP did say that both he and Goldberg did meet Ultimate Warrior before the PPV.

Ultimate Warrior told Goldberg and DDP that they were the reason why he was in WCW

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, DDP talked about his career and AEW. Of course, Halloween Havoc 1998 came up in the conversation where DDP spoke of that interesting meeting with Ultimate Warrior. DDP also pointed that he drove the pink Cadillac at WrestleMania 6 for Honky Tonk Man, where Warrior vs. Hogan was the main event. He said:

"I literally drove the ’62 pink Cadillac with Peggy Sue, who was Sherri Martel, with Honky Tonk Man, Jimmy Hart and Greg Valentine. The main event was Warrior vs Hogan. Eight years later, Warrior comes into the company and he asks to speak to me and Goldberg. We hopped in one of those golf carts – because it’s an arena, so it was huge – we drove over to where his locker room was and, when we walked through the door, he gave us both a big hug and he said, “You guys are the reason I’m back because you’re having so much fun out there that it made me remember why I used to love the business.” That was pretty cool."

It's interesting how things come full circle for some people, and meeting the Ultimate Warrior in WCW seems to fulfill that for DDP.