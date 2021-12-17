DDP says Xia Li's entrance reminded him of former WCW star (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has compared Xia Li to former WCW star Glacier.

Xia Li made her main roster debut on the latest edition of SmackDown. Her elaborate entrance impressed the WWE Universe. She has the potential to become a big name on the main roster.

WCW legend DDP is among those who were impressed with Xia Li's SmackDown debut. DDP shared his thoughts on Li's entrance and compared her to pro-wrestling veteran Glacier:

"First of all, I'll say...they put some work into that entrance 'cause I've never seen an entrance like that...so much of everything in our business is entrance. I thought it was pretty badass. It reminded me of Glacier. If you go back to '96, and they did that, and [WCW] got a little letter from Mortal Combat saying, 'Good luck!'"

Xia Li is more than happy with her debut

Xia Li came out on WWE SmackDown as a babyface to save Naomi from Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler. She received a loud reaction from fans in attendance. The Protector later opened up about her debut and applauded WWE for the video package they aired on her:

"They asked about my background and family, so I told them my story. That vignette is a real story about my life. I’m really happy they put my real story on TV...When they [aired] it, I cried. If I have that feeling, they will have that same feeling. Also, I had a dream, like a superhero dream, when I was a child, so this is kind of my dream come true...I’m very happy they have this whole package for me and they did an amazing job."

Here's Glacier's WCW Nitro debut below, which shares some similarities with that of Xia Li:

Xia Li, the first Chinese woman to compete in WWE, has been performing for the company since 2017. Li made her main roster pay-per-view debut by entering the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Match at number 11. She was eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

Li didn't win any titles on NXT despite challenging former champion Raquel González in July 2021. It'll be interesting to see how Xia Li's character takes shape on SmackDown in the months to come.

