"He was an eight-year overnight success" - WWE Hall of Famer details how Scott Hall succeeded in the wrestling business (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke about Scott Hall and how he became successful in the business.

DDP and Hall were both part of the WCW roster during the Monday Night Wars. The two bonafide WWE Hall of Famers had several matches against each other. Hall was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 while Page was added to the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, DDP detailed why Hall is one of the best to ever set foot in the squared circle. DDP called The Bad Guy an eight-year overnight success. He mentioned how Hall had put in a lot of time and paid his dues before making it in the business.

"There's only one Razor Ramon. There's only one Scott Hall. He was an original. He was an eight-year overnight success. Because until someone finally believed in him and he felt comfortable in that gimmick, and when that happened, it was magic. And it was magic at such a level! Man, there are so many people who are crushed still. It's going to be all over the internet for a while," Page said. [from 32:23 onwards]

Diamond Dallas Page helped Scott Hall stay sober

Scott Hall had his problems with substance abuse after his time with the WWE. However, DDP stood by him during those times.

In early 2013, Hall moved in with Page and got help to stay sober and rebuild his life. Diamond Dallas Page also initiated a fundraiser campaign which raised money for The Big Guy to get his hip replacement surgery done.

I'm grateful for DDP, who gave us more years on this earth with the bad guy. I'm grateful we got to celebrate Scott entering the Hall of Fame... twice! And I'm grateful his talent touched millions of fans' lives, who'll never forget him.



RIP Scott Scott Hall has passed away.I'm grateful for DDP, who gave us more years on this earth with the bad guy. I'm grateful we got to celebrate Scott entering the Hall of Fame... twice! And I'm grateful his talent touched millions of fans' lives, who'll never forget him.RIP Scott Scott Hall has passed away.I'm grateful for DDP, who gave us more years on this earth with the bad guy. I'm grateful we got to celebrate Scott entering the Hall of Fame... twice! And I'm grateful his talent touched millions of fans' lives, who'll never forget him. RIP Scott 💚 https://t.co/AaOfDbcCKy

