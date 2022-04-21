"I would love it if you used the Diamond Cutter" - DDP on his final days with WWE

Former WWE star Diamond Dallas Page (also known as DDP) suggested Randy Orton adopt his finisher.

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, he recalled how he suggested The Apex Predator use his move as Orton had not decided on a finisher. He said:

“I know I’m done with WWE. I’m out of there,” DDP said about the end of his WWE run in the early 2000s. “And I literally call Randy, and I didn’t realize he was a little loopy, but later on, I realized maybe he was. He’d just had surgery on his shoulder. Now, I didn’t know this at the time. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Page stated that The Viper was hesitant to use his finisher, but he insisted.

“And I was like, ‘hey, Randy. I just want to let you know that I’m getting out of the business. You don’t have a finish yet that’s really for you. I would love it if you used the Diamond Cutter.’ He was like ‘no, DDP, that’s yours.’ ‘No, man. You, you’ve got to be the guy.’ As time went on, I thought he remembered that conversation. But later, I heard some comments here and there. [h/t - Wrestling Inc]

He left WWE in 2002 but returned to wrestling and worked for several independent promotions. He had a short run in TNA before pursuing a career in acting.

DDP appreciates Orton's use of Diamond Cutter

The Legend Killer's early use of an RKO looked a lot like a modified Diamond Cutter. In the podcast, he mentioned how he loved the parallel between an RKO and Diamond Cutter:

“But he put his own spin on it, and he came up with ways to do it that I couldn’t have done. Bottom line is, that day I see him at TV, I go, ‘Randy, I’ve got to talk to him for a second.’ ‘Everything alright?’ ‘Yeah, it’s okay, man, but I saw something that you had said. Don’t you remember me calling you and telling you?’ He’s like, ‘honestly, Diamond? No, because you could’ve called right after my shoulder surgery. [h/t - Wrestling Inc]

While discussing his conversation with Orton, Page stated that The Viper took the move to another level.

“That’s the only thing I can think of.’ And he kind of did sound a little, ‘oh no. That’s your thing.’ Thinking back he goes, ‘but if you said I said it, if you say we had the conversation, we had the conversation.’ I go, ‘well, I’m not making it up. I just find it really amazing that you didn’t remember. But just so you know dude, I love the fact that you did it and took it to another level.'” [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

After retiring from wrestling, he began working as a yoga instructor and helped several wrestlers. In 2017, he returned to WWE, where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Do you think DDP can return to the ring for one last cutter? Let us know what you think and comment below!

