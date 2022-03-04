"He has no idea who I live with" – WWE legend on The Miz being surprised he lived with Steve Austin (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar The Miz was surprised to discover DDP lived with Stone Cold Steve Austin, whom he met in the early years of his wrestling career.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of The Bro Show, DDP recalled a memorable incident when he met WWE Superstar The Miz. Before his move to TNA in 2004, the Hall of Famer trained with The Miz.

Following the training session, DDP invited The Miz to his house, where Miz was surprised to see legends Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was then living in the same house as DDP, and Kevin Nash:

"We get in the ring, I do all the stuff I want to do, and then I look at Mike (The Miz) and I go, 'So, what do you want to do?' He goes, 'What do I wanna do?' I say, 'What do you want to work on?' 'Cause going at the Powerplant the way I did, I trained everybody – from The Big Show to Goldberg. I said (to Miz), 'What do you want to do?' He goes, 'Really, you want to work with me?' I say, 'Absolutely.'"

"We worked for a while, and now we go back, he drops me back at my house. I say, 'You want to come in for a beer?' He goes, 'Absolutely.' Now he has no idea who I live with. We come walking in, and out on the porch is my roommate, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Kevin Nash is there for the night, just coming in to drink some wine with us. Here's The Miz before he became The Miz." (from 7:20 to 8:40)

The Hall of Famer added that The Miz remembers that moment fondly and exactly how it happened.

WWE Hall of Famers DDP and Stone Cold Steve Austin are good friends who roomed together

Diamond Dallas Page @RealDDP Last weekend me and Steve Austin did a workout that has been 16 years in the making. I've FINALLY got @SteveAustinBSR to try DDPY and he's LOVING IT! Last weekend me and Steve Austin did a workout that has been 16 years in the making. I've FINALLY got @SteveAustinBSR to try DDPY and he's LOVING IT! https://t.co/e4pMja7P0P

DDP and Steve Austin struck a friendship when they were in WCW in the 90s, and their friendship is still going strong 30 years later. The two Hall of Famers lived in the same house in the mid-2000s when DDP invited Austin into his home while filming The Devil's Rejects.

Austin and DDP sadly didn't get to mix it up in the ring as the latter's WWE career was short-lived, while the former was coming to the end of his career when DDP joined WWE from WCW.

Please H/T The Bro Show if you use any of the above quotes.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh