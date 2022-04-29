"Only he can sc**w this up" – Hall of Famer details why Theory is poised for great things in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes that the United States Champion Theory has the look to make it big in the company.

The NXT call-up has been a revelation since the WWE Draft last October. He quickly found a mentor in Vince McMahon and hasn't looked back. He had a high-profile match at WrestleMania 38 against Pat McAfee. On the April 18 episode of RAW, he picked up a huge upset win over Finn Balor to become the new WWE US Champion.

Speaking on this week's episode of The Bro Show, DDP said the 24-year-old has the look and potential to make it big in the business. He added that Theory, and MJF from AEW, are two young stars in the position to break out as megastars:

"That guy, only he can sc**w this up. Because he's got it. He's got it for me, with capital 'IT'. He's got the look. See his guns, not many people have got them. If you go head-to-head, I'm sure Cena is more jacked, maybe, I don't know. But both those guys look great. He's a handsome kid on top of that. I look at him as a young guy, and I look at MJF, a young dude who really gets it. Like they get what they're doing." (from 10:30 to 11:19)

You can watch the full video here:

The former WCW champ said several other stars couldn’t capitalize on their big push because they didn’t understand the business. It's something the RAW star will have to combat to be successful.

Mustafa Ali returned to challenge Theory to a match on RAW

This week's episode of RAW saw the return of Mustafa Ali. The former 205 Live stars made a comeback during an episode of Miz TV and challenged Theory to a match for the US title.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#WWERaw Theory vs. Mustafa Ali should be dope. Vince McMahon's chosen one going up against The Disrupter. Having Ali return as a face was the best decision. Theory vs. Mustafa Ali should be dope. Vince McMahon's chosen one going up against The Disrupter. Having Ali return as a face was the best decision.#WWERaw https://t.co/64qE3Dnemt

Mr. McMahon's protégé declined the challenge, and Ali had to take on The Miz in a singles match. The returning superstar made quick work of The A-Lister and picked up the win, only to be attacked by Tommasso Ciampa on the entrance ramp.

Do you think Theory will become a future World Champion in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

