"It sure as f**k ain’t talent" - WWE Hall of Famer DDP questions why Former Universal Champion has failed to reach his potential

Wrestling legend DDP recently gave his thoughts on Finn Balor's WWE career and why his run on the main roster has seemed flat.

Balor has been with the company since 2014, and whilst he has flourished in WWE's third brand, NXT, the Irishman's stints on the main roster have always been creatively lackluster and plagued by injuries.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, the former WCW World Champion questioned why Finn has not succeeded on either RAW or SmackDown, despite him winning almost every title.

"Finn has had every, just about every title that you can have. But he’s never got to the next spot, why? booking. Because it sure as f**k ain’t talent." From 1:24 to 1:38

However, Balor has captured the Intercontiental and United States titles as well as becoming the first ever Universal Champion in 2016.

Will Finn Balor's WWE career change under its new leadership

During the 41 year old's very successful time in NXT, he was predominantly booked by the company's new head of WWE creative, Triple H.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Finn Balor was asked about The Game becoming the head booker for WWE's main roster.

"I am very happy to see he's back, he's healthy, it's going to be an interesting time for the company, for sure," Balor told "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin." "You've still got to go out there and perform and connect with people and sell tickets, sell merch, it's a business and he's a business man. I am trying to do best for the company, so I will do what I am told." H/T Wrestling Inc

Whilst Finn's current on-screen persona as a heel and the member of the villainous faction, The Judgment Day was crafted by Vince McMahon, his position on the card under Triple H seems to be heightened as he recently closed out Monday Night RAW.

