"Dead meat"- Rhea Ripley breaks silence after getting assaulted at the hands of returning star on RAW

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley has broken her silence after getting brutally attacked by Mia Yim on RAW.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins presented an open challenge for the United States Championship, and Finn Balor answered it. As the latter warned Rollins, The O.C. came out to attack Balor. Meanwhile, The Visionary fled the ring with his title.

Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Ripley were out next to safeguard Finn, but The O.C. mentioned that it was four against three. As the two factions were brawling, Mia Yim returned and attacked The Eradicator with a kendo stick.

Following the brutal assault, Ripley took to Twitter to talk about the whole incident as she wrote:

"Dead meat walking..."

Vince Russo mentioned what issue WWE should avoid with Rhea Ripley's faction

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo mentioned the issues that WWE should avoid with Rhea Ripley's stable, Judgment Day.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran revealed that he likes how WWE pushes the heel stable.

"The way they are pushing them [Judgment Day], I cannot see them not continuing that. I really think there's someone in their corner, man," said Russo.

He had speculated ahead of Crown Jewel that if Ripley's stable didn't win the match, it would be a great loss for them and eventually kill their faction.

"I'm not doubting you at all, but if they do that, they'll absolutely kill Judgment Day," said Russo. "Again bro, they have given so much TV time, your logic makes perfect sense, but I can't imagine them doing that. It's like Omos. They gave him all this TV time."

At Crown Jewel, Judgment Day members Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio faced AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Gallows. After a back-and-forth brawl, the former trio won as Rhea Ripley dropped Styles on the apron, thus creating a distraction and letting Balor pick up the win.

