Dean Ambrose was surprisingly mentioned during WWE Crown Jewel. The opening match saw Roman Reigns take on Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight, and it was utter chaos.Reigns had the upper hand before Bron Breakker interfered to help the Aus-Zilla. The duo beat up the Tribal Chief and sent him through the announcer's table in a move reminiscent of the SHIELD bomb.Michael Cole on commentary mentioned that it was a recall to the SHIELD adding that the move was carried out by Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose. Ambrose is currently part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under the ring name Jon Moxley.Ambrose joined AEW in 2019 after leaving WWE following a six-year stint. He has been a multiple-time World Champion in AEW as well.In WWE, he rose to popularity with the SHIELD and held the WWE Championship as well. Given that he was been a key part of AEW for years, his mention on WWE programming is surprising. In recent years, he has hardly found his name mentioned on WWE TV, if at all.WWE has been counter-programming AEW strongly in the last few months, and it makes this mention all the more shocking.Dean Ambrose won the WWE Championship after beating Seth RollinsIn 2016, Seth Rollins returned from an injury layoff to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank. The Visionary ended up winning the title in the main event, but he was in for a shock.Earlier that night, Dean Ambrose had won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed it right after Rollins won the WWE Title.Ambrose hit a Dirty Deeds and pinned his former teammate to win his first WWE Championship. This led to a triple threat match between the SHIELD members, where Ambrose retained the Title.