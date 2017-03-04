WWE News: Dean Ambrose on why he wrestles in a tank top

Ambrose ain't about that fancy life!

by Suyash Maheshwari News 04 Mar 2017, 13:42 IST

The Lunatic Fringe is the current Intercontinental Champion

What’s the story?

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose along with his significant other Renee Young recently had a sit-down interview with Vegas Seven, where he explained his decision of choosing a tank top and shirt as opposed to the traditional wrestling gear for his in-ring outfit.

In case you didn’t know...

During his run in the independent scene and with WWE’s development territory FCW, Ambrose, like any other wrestler, wrestled in trunks without a shirt.

He settled in his current look when he debuted as a member of The Shield along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, back in 2012.

The heart of the matter

Ambrose gave his reasons for choosing his in-ring attire by stating that he wanted to dress as plainly as possible.

He added that he didn’t want to represent a ‘fancy’ lifestyle and wanted to get straight down to business. The Lunatic Fringe also revealed how his attire helped him establish a connection with the fans.

Here is what he said:

“What I’m going to do is dress as plain as humanly possible. I’m not going to wear anything fancy, I’m not going to have fancy music, I’m not going to have fancy pyro—I’m literally just going to be a dude walking into the ring. I’m going to look like I just got off work from a construction site and I am now punching you in the face. I pretty much stick to Hanes or Fruit of the Loom. You can wear large, you know, but you like to make it a little snug sometimes, shape the contours. It’s best to leave a little bit to the imagination, then at a certain point in the evening, in the match when the intensity is high, you get to rip off the shirt.”

What’s next?

Ambrose is currently involved in a feud with Baron Corbin. The ongoing rivalry could possibly lead to a showdown at WrestleMania 33, and if reports are anything to go by, The Lunatic Fringe might end up dropping the title to The Lone Wolf.

Sportskeeda’s take

Ambrose’s outfit is a part of his Lunatic Fringe gimmick, but it somehow hasn’t been as well received by the fans as he would have wanted to. Professional wrestling is a spectacle full of larger than life characters, and Ambrose’s everyman outfit might not suit the persona he’s trying to project.

Perhaps what Ambrose needs to truly transcend to the next level is a new gimmick and a change in his ring attire.

