"Dear Sara" - Former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake pens heartbreaking open letter to late Tough Enough winner 

Former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake has shared a heartbreaking Instagram update, breaking his silence for the first time since his wife's passing.

Sara Lee's tragic passing on October 6th, 2022, came as a shock to her fans and close ones. The wrestling community has since come together to help her grieving husband fund her funeral expenses.

Blake hasn't commented on her passing in the weeks that have followed. However, he publicly shared a letter to his wife, noting that it was love at first sight, and even thanked her for giving him the gift of their three children.

You can check out his heartfelt post below:

The star went on to share the same update on his Twitter. He wrote:

"I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine. But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and [my favorite], my wife. I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far."

Blake signed off the letter noting, "I LOVE YOU, SARA," after making it clear that even death wouldn't take away the happiness she had handed him in their short journey together.

Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee tragically passed away at the age of 30

Lee was just 30 years old when she passed away, and the cause of death hasn't been publicly revealed. What is known is that she married former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake back in 2017. The couple has since started a family together, which includes three very young children.

WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. https://t.co/jtjjnG52n7

Lee was also close friends with many of the current crop of WWE Superstars, including Elias, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Kevin Owens. Many stars have helped push her GoFundMe to more than $100,000 with an initial target of just $20,000.

Everyone at Sportskeeda is holding Wesley Blake and Sara Lee's family in their thoughts at this difficult time.

