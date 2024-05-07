Debuting superstar defeats Damage CTRL member on WWE RAW

A debuting star picked up a win against a Damage CTRL member on the latest edition of WWE RAW. She will now advance to the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Dakota Kai and Damage CTRL have looked stronger than ever in recent weeks, especially with the addition of The Kabuki Warriors. Although IYO SKY lost her WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40, the group doesn't look like they are slowing down anytime soon.

Tonight on RAW, Asuka was set to face off against Lyra Valkyria in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. However, Dakota Kai announced that The Empress of Tomorrow was injured and she would instead replace her stablemate.

Despite this last-minute change, Lyra Valkyria remained unfazed in her match against Dakota Kai. She brought the fight to Kai. After a hard-fought back-and-forth contest, the 27-year-old star picked up the win with the Nightwing.

This was Lyra's first match since being drafted to RAW last week during the WWE Draft. This win against a key member of Damage CTRL will help elevate her career to new heights.

With this win, Lyra Valkyria will advance to the next round of the Queen of the Ring tournament, where she will face Zoey Stark.