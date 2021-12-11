Debuting WWE Superstar saves Naomi from Sonya Deville's trap

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Naomi was scheduled to face Sonya Deville. The latter even came down in her new ring gear and entrance, making it seem like she was finally going to have a match with the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion without any outside interferences.

However, Deville brought her lackeys Natalya and Shayna Baszler and made them the special guest enforcer and timekeeper, respectively.

Although Naomi took them out, they recovered soon and surrounded the ring from three sides to attack her.

At that moment, Xia Li's entrance hit, and the star made her long-awaited debut. With an incredible entrance, she received a massive pop from the live SmackDown crowd.

Li then entered the ring and took out Baszler and Natalya along with Naomi before finally confronting Deville. The Protector took no time to take out the WWE authority figure with the Cyclone Kick.

Later, Naomi and Xia Li showed respect by bowing to each other.

Will Xia Li be Naomi's new partner on SmackDown?

It was advertised beforehand that Xia Li would finally make her debut on tonight's SmackDown. Even though she didn't make an in-ring debut, we can expect to see that change in the coming weeks.

Naomi, bullied by Deville ever since she returned to the Blue show, might have found herself an ally in the form of Li. We might see the former NXT superstar team up with Naomi to take on Deville and her cronies.

She could also tear up the women's division on SmackDown as a singles star. Xia Li was a formidable competitor on NXT under the tutelage of Mei Ying and had an impressive match with Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

How will Xia Li's storyline play out? Let us know in the comments below.

