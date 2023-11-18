Debuting WWE star beaten on SmackDown!

WWE Superstar Dragon Lee defeated Axiom during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Prior to this week's show, Lee approached SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, requesting a match for later that night. Aldis consented and informed him that he would be facing NXT star Axiom.

In the initial phase of the match, both competitors engaged in a rapid back-and-forth exchange, each vying for early dominance. Lee attempted a powerbomb, but that was reversed by Axiom into a Flip Piledriver. A breathtaking Spanish Fly from the top rope followed, yet it failed to secure the victory over Lee.

Lee staged a recovery, mounting a comeback by delivering the one-armed Liger Bomb. Following up, he surprised Axiom with a running knee, and then sealed an impressive victory by executing the Operation Dragon.

This marked only the second time the duo had faced each other in singles competition, with their prior encounter taking place during an episode of NXT earlier this year.

This was Axiom's first bout on WWE's main roster. Lee, on the other hand, continues to impress the WWE Universe and it will be interesting to see what's next for the exciting luchador.

