“Delete this now!!” - RAW star demands for clip of her being rag dolled by Becky Lynch to be deleted

A RAW star has demanded that a clip of her being tossed around by Becky Lynch be deleted. The star in question is none other than Chelsea Green,

Tonight on RAW, Becky Lynch faced Sonya Deville, who had Green in her corner. This was a Money in the Bank qualifying match. The bout was going well, as both women got a fair share of offense.

However, Chelsea Green became an irritating obstacle for The Man to overcome. She kept getting involved in the match. Lynch finally had enough and assaulted Green, tossing her into the barricade multiple times before returning to the match.

A clip of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media and has gone viral. Green didn't seem too pleased about it and asked the person who posted it to delete the video.

"Delete this now!!" she wrote.

Despite the distraction, Lynch won the match and secured her place in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the eponymous event next month. This was another big loss for Sonya Deville.

