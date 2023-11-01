"Delete this" - 32-year-old RAW star tells WWE to remove her embarrassing video from Twitter

A WWE Superstar has asked the company's official Twitter handle to erase an embarrassing clip from Twitter.

Chelsea Green has been doing an incredible job with her 'Karen' character for months on end at this point. Green spends a lot of time writing Twitter posts complaining about the most harmless stuff, and fans are in absolute awe of her gimmick.

On the latest edition of NXT, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven defended the Women's Tag Team titles against Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail. In the end, the champions managed to retain their belts. During the match, WWE shared a clip showing a sequence featuring Green and Thea Hail. In what was an embarrassing moment for Green, she tried to outmaneuver Hail, and ended up outside the ring. A confused Green watched as Hail landed on her in an insane spot.

Green wasn't happy with the video being shared on Twitter and had the following to say in her tweet:

"Delete this, I clearly was distracted by the Chase dummies."

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on July 17, 2023. Deville later went on a hiatus due to an ACL injury, with Piper Niven becoming Chelsea's new tag team partner. It would be interesting to see how Deville reacts to this development when she eventually makes her return.

