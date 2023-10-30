"Delete this!" "That is not me" - Current WWE champion denies link to former persona

RAW star Chelsea Green has denied any connection to an old character she used to portray outside of WWE.

During her time in IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent circuit, she was known as The Hot Mess, and her gimmick was very different from her current one.

The reigning one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is slated to face Natalya in a Trick or Street Fight on RAW. Leading up to the match, Chelsea Green sent out a tweet stating that she'll show the wrestling veteran who the tag team champion BOAT (best of all time) is.

Natalya responded to the tweet by claiming to be Bob, her assistant, and uploaded an old photo of Green while mentioning that they Googled her and sarcastically called her a cutie. Chelsea Green then responded to the tweet by telling Bob to delete the post. She added that she doesn't know who the person in the photo is, denying that it's her.

"DELETE THIS IMMEDIATELY. I don’t know her!!!! That is not me!!!!! Bob, I swear to g…….." she wrote.

Chelsea Green will have her first title defense on WWE NXT this Tuesday night

The RAW star recently surpassed 100 days as Women's Tag Team Champion in her first reign. Although she's been champ for that long, she doesn't have a single defense.

All that will change when Chelsea Green and her partner Piper Niven put their gold on the line against Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail on NXT this Tuesday night.

Green was originally in a tag team with Sonya Deville, but the latter is currently out of action due to an injury. It'll be interesting to see whether Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will remain champions come WWE NXT.

