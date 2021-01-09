Deleted tweets from Apollo Crews' Twitter account emerge; Big E responds

Big E has posted a screenshot showing that his current WWE SmackDown rival, Apollo Crews, made fun of him on Twitter in 2013.

Crews, who joined WWE two years after he posted the deleted tweets, made a joke about Big E’s height. He also revealed that members of his family said, “What is that?!” when they saw Big E on television.

Big E is billed at 5ft 11in (180cm), while Crews is billed at 6ft 1in (185cm). Crews’ eight-year-old tweets have not yet been mentioned as part of their WWE storyline.

This week’s Intercontinental Championship match between the two men on SmackDown saw Big E and Crews pin each other at the same time. After the match restarted, the Intercontinental Champion hit his opponent with the Big Ending to retain his title.

Apollo Crews’ other tweets about Big E

Apollo Crews' Twitter history

The picture above shows Apollo Crews’ previous tweets about Big E. The third tweet in the list shows his reaction when Big E inadvertently hit AJ Lee in the chest during their ring entrance.

It is worth noting that Big E’s screenshot includes Crews’ former username (@ApolloCrews) and not his current username (@WWEApollo). Had the tweets in the screenshot not been deleted, they still would have appeared alongside the other five tweets in the picture above.