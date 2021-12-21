"I don't owe you an apology" - Former WWE Superstar documents career-changing discussion with Triple H

Triple H's long conversation with Deonna Purrazzo is likely why she decided to sign with WWE in 2018.

Deonna Purrazzo was the latest guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss her professional wrestling career. When talking about doing extra work for WWE, Purrazzo revealed a conversation she had with Triple H that changed her mindset and put her on a different path that eventually led her back to WWE in 2018.

"I had a long conversation with Hunter and he was like, 'I don't owe you an apology but I feel like I do. You can look around and know you fit in and belong here, but it's demographic and logistics and things out of our control that we need to do for the show.' I appreciated that tremendously," Deonna Purrazzo said. "He spoke about me on ESPN, but it all boiled down to 'what I'm doing is not working' so let me take some time. The next time they asked me to be an extra, I said no and signed a contract [elsewhere]. Then, four months later, they were like, 'We want to hire you!' I had the opportunity to get out of my [current] contract and I agreed to go. I cut a Japan trip short, canceled All In, and started at the PC in July 2018."

The Virtuosa @DeonnaPurrazzo



A year later, the



“You have to learn the rules to the game. And then, you have to play them better then anyone else.”



👁 Two yrs ago @TripleH let the world know there wasn’t “room for Deonna Purrazzo.” But, rejection only fueled my confidence.A year later, the #Virtuosa arrived.“You have to learn the rules to the game. And then, you have to play them better then anyone else.” Two yrs ago @TripleH let the world know there wasn’t “room for Deonna Purrazzo.” But, rejection only fueled my confidence. A year later, the #Virtuosa arrived. “You have to learn the rules to the game. And then, you have to play them better then anyone else.” 👁 https://t.co/FNC6pkBJLt

Many big talents Triple H signed for WWE NXT are no longer with the company

Deonna Purrazzo was released from her WWE contract in April of 2020, well over a year before Triple H's black and gold brand of NXT saw its recent transformation.

But it's worth noting just how many popular wrestlers who are currently wrestling elsewhere were once hired by Triple H to be the future of WWE. It's disappointing to see that Triple H and Vince McMahon's vision of the future for WWE is so drastically different.

While the WWE Universe continues to speculate what Triple H will do with the new NXT when he returns to work sometime in 2022, you can't help but feel bad for him as when he returns to work, the NXT that he will return to is a far cry from the one he left behind.

What do you make of Deonna Purrazzo's comments? Do you think Triple H had the right idea when it came to signing talent over the last several years? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Will Triple H be able to do something positive with NXT 2.0 when he returns? Yes No 10 votes so far