"I didn't know that was gonna happen" - Former WWE Superstar on Mickie James' Royal Rumble inclusion

Deonna Purrazzo had no idea that Mickie James would be in the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble match.

Ahead of her big match tonight on IMPACT Wrestling against Rok-C, Deonna Purrazzo sat down with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about Mickie James taking part in this year's Royal Rumble, Purrazzo revealed it was a surprise.

"I was equally surprised as I think the entire wrestling world was. I didn't know that was gonna happen," Deonna Purrazzo admitted. "I had just gotten to my hotel room, and Steve [Maclin] put on SmackDown, and there was that announcement. I was like, 'Oh, interesting, okay.'"

Purrazzo went on to mention how WWE is not a company that tends to work with other promotions. The former champion also spoke on how IMPACT's current roster deserves more credit.

"Because I think WWE has kind of a closed-door policy with playing with others, and to hear that was, I think, the first time in history that they really acknowledged other companies like that. Especially IMPACT. So, I feel we don't get all the credit we deserve, and people kinda let things that happened in the past reflect their opinions on what we are doing now."

Deonna Purrazzo was worried fans would say her main event with Mickie James was because of the Royal Rumble

Deonna Purrazzo almost admitted that she was worried that fans would think the only reason the women were main eventing Hard to Kill was because of the Royal Rumble announcement, even though that wasn't the case.

"It was kinda like a really big thing for us," Deonna Purrazzo continued. "I was a bit concerned that (...) Are people going to think we are getting to be the main event because of this? That was my first initial thoughts was like, 'I really hope that whoever is tuning in, not as an IMPACT fan, does some research and sees the story we've been telling and sees why we deserve the main event, not just because we're women but because the story we've been telling warranted that spot. Overall I think that it put a ton more eyes on Hard To Kill, and Mickie's and I's match. That's all you can ask for, right?"

What do you make of Deonna Purrazzo's comments? Were you surprised to hear WWE announce Mickie James for the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

