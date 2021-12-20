"A female Undisputed Era, Shield type thing" - Deonna Purrazzo reveals some of the ideas she pitched in NXT

Deonna Purrazzo had an uphill battle during her time in WWE NXT.

The former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion was signed to WWE between 2018 and 2020. She appeared in the second Mae Young Classic, losing to Io Shirai in the quarterfinals.

The Virtuosa was a recent guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss various subjects. When asked about her time in WWE, Purrazzo revealed she made several pitches while part of the black and gold brand, but they were never used:

"Me and Chelsea pitched being a tag team. Me, Chelsea, and Rachael Ellering pitched being like a female Undisputed Era, Shield type thing. I pitched a ton of ideas," Deonna Purrazzo said. "They had me lose a couple of times on TV, I pitched losing and making that a thing until I snapped. 'I don't even need to win, just let me keep the armbar and get disqualified and that can set up with this babyface.' I would do extra promos and film stuff at home. At the end of the day, I put every bit of me into that place to make it work it and it didn't." (h/t Fightful)

WWE didn't understand why Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green wanted to be a tag team

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo are now both in IMPACT Wrestling, but when they were in NXT together, they pitched the idea of being a tag team. But WWE couldn't understand why they wanted to be a tag team:

"Me and Chelsea were told, 'We just don't know why being best friends would be a tag team. Being best friends doesn't mean you're a tag team.' Um...we have pictures together, we travel the world together, she's legitimately been my best friend for like seven years," Deonna Purrazzo said. "We work together and there's a dynamic there because we literally spend every day of our lives together. For some people they see it, for others, that's not what they see. I thought it was absurd that I couldn't be a tag team with my best friend because we were best friends," said Purrazzo.

Deonna Purrazzo will challenge Mickie James for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship in a Texas Death Match at Hard to Kill on January 8.

