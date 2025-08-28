"Despite all of the other happenings" - Brock Lesnar's WWE return caught former World Heavyweight Champion by surprise

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE was the talking point of SummerSlam 2025. His return has prompted Mark Henry to provide his thoughts on the situation.Lesnar returned and confronted John Cena moments after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate laid out his arch-rival with an F5.Speaking to The Toronto Sun, Henry said that he was &quot;surprised&quot; about Lesnar's return. He briefly addressed the controversy surrounding the former WWE Universal Champion outside the world of professional wrestling:“I was [surprised about Lesnar’s return]. And I’m a big Brock fan and, you know, despite all of the other happenings that, you know, transpired and why people were a little iffy on whether or not he should be back. That has nothing to do with the talent of the performer. You know, I always said that it’s kind of like when football players go in the Hall of Fame,” said Henry. [PW Mania] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMark Henry said Brock Lesnar is in the same category as Andre the GiantMark Henry made a bold statement during the same interview by adding that Brock Lesnar is in the same category as the legendary Andre the Giant.He said that Lesnar was an attraction and not just a wrestler or an entertainer.“They may have a storied past with the police, but when they were playing, there was nobody better and nobody cheered harder for ’em than the fans. So, why not? Why not? He’s in that category with Andre [the Giant], where you’re an attraction. You’re not just a wrestler, you’re not just an entertainer, you’re not just a fighter, a musician, or whatever,&quot; added Henry.Lesnar hasn't appeared on WWE TV since returning at SummerSlam. But expect him to continue his feud with John Cena after Clash in Paris.