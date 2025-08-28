  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Brock Lesnar
  • "Despite all of the other happenings" - Brock Lesnar's WWE return caught former World Heavyweight Champion by surprise

"Despite all of the other happenings" - Brock Lesnar's WWE return caught former World Heavyweight Champion by surprise

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 28, 2025 22:54 GMT
Brock Lesnar (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Brock Lesnar (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE was the talking point of SummerSlam 2025. His return has prompted Mark Henry to provide his thoughts on the situation.

Ad

Lesnar returned and confronted John Cena moments after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate laid out his arch-rival with an F5.

Speaking to The Toronto Sun, Henry said that he was "surprised" about Lesnar's return. He briefly addressed the controversy surrounding the former WWE Universal Champion outside the world of professional wrestling:

“I was [surprised about Lesnar’s return]. And I’m a big Brock fan and, you know, despite all of the other happenings that, you know, transpired and why people were a little iffy on whether or not he should be back. That has nothing to do with the talent of the performer. You know, I always said that it’s kind of like when football players go in the Hall of Fame,” said Henry. [PW Mania]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

Mark Henry said Brock Lesnar is in the same category as Andre the Giant

Mark Henry made a bold statement during the same interview by adding that Brock Lesnar is in the same category as the legendary Andre the Giant.

He said that Lesnar was an attraction and not just a wrestler or an entertainer.

“They may have a storied past with the police, but when they were playing, there was nobody better and nobody cheered harder for ’em than the fans. So, why not? Why not? He’s in that category with Andre [the Giant], where you’re an attraction. You’re not just a wrestler, you’re not just an entertainer, you’re not just a fighter, a musician, or whatever," added Henry.

Lesnar hasn't appeared on WWE TV since returning at SummerSlam. But expect him to continue his feud with John Cena after Clash in Paris.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications