"Destiny brought us together again" - Stephanie Vaquer on reuniting with 31-year-old star in WWE

Stephanie Vaquer recently opened up about reuniting with her best friend Giulia, 31, in WWE NXT. The two stars wrestled each other before they signed with the company.

They have only been on the developmental brand for several months and have already achieved some noteworthy success. The Dark Angel is the current NXT North American Champion, while The Beautiful Madness is the NXT Women's Champion. Both stars also appeared in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Stephanie Vaquer spoke about her friendship with Giulia and reuniting with her in NXT.

"So, happy not only to achieve success but also to reunite with my friend Giulia. Our experiences started almost at the same time, so having this experience with your best friend, well, what luck, right? Yes, honestly, that was one of the things that made me feel happiest, the fact that destiny brought us together again, this time here in WWE. We had faced each other before. We already knew each other. We always had a good friendship, good chemistry, and meeting again here was just like... great," said Vaquer. (H/T Fightful)

Stephanie Vaquer looks back on her WWE debut

After The Dark Angel signed with WWE, she made her debut during a live event in Mexico, where she won against Isla Dawn.

Stephanie Vaquer looked back on her debut and said it took some time for her to get to NXT as she had to sort out some stuff.

"My debut was very quick. I debuted in Mexico, which was incredible for me because I debuted with an audience I was accustomed to, an audience that made me feel at home. So for me, it was really great to debut there. But yes, people were very expectant about that debut, about being able to join NXT. People were excited and waiting. Obviously, it takes some time. All the paperwork, the visa, and everything that comes with it, right? But everything went well, and people were waiting for me with great anticipation."

Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia are set to face each other in a Winner Takes All match at WWE Roadblock. One of them will walk out with two titles.

