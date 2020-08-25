Details on what AEW does very differently from WWE

Alex Chamberlain recently had quite the appearance on AEW, where he was a part of the 11th August episode of AEW Dark. Now, during his recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, he talked about his experience in working with both AEW and WWE, and what AEW does absolutely differently from WWE.

TONIGHT on AEW Dark - @Perfec10n with Tully Blanchard takes on #AlexChamberlain in singles action!



Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/FXPTsA9cj0 pic.twitter.com/d4cBbFqfUY — AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) August 11, 2020

Alex Chamberlain on what AEW does differently from WWE

While working for AEW, Alex Chamberlain has revealed that he felt like he was being treated as a star in the company, something that WWE never does for their enhancement talent.

"WWE doesn't really do this for any enhancement talent or tryout matches. Let alone giving a guy full entrance, video on screen, his own music. Time to do an entrance. It's really unheard of, so it's really cool they go above and beyond to showcase independent talent. The other thing that comes to that. It's a huge way to get more work on the independents and grow your brand. They give you all the tools to really help you be the best you."

On top of getting a chance to face Shawn Spears, Chamberlain even had former WWE and wrestling legend Tully Blanchard watching him from ringside.

Im not holding back..... https://t.co/4ltRMfB08g — SHAWN SPEARS ™️ (@Perfec10n) August 12, 2020

"It was awesome. I've seen Shawn for years from when he was working for Afa and a couple of other spots throughout the indies. That was kind of cool that we knew each other beforehand. It certainly helps. Having Tully there and having his input. Having one of the greatest tag team workers of all time. He is crazy smart and knows how to do the less is more approach."

Who is Alex Chamberlain?

Alex Chamberlain is an impressive professional wrestling, who has been with several top local indie promotions. However, his work has also been seen in WWE and AEW over the last few years. He came close to working with WWE several times but every time that he got close, the ones who were deciding his future were replaced by others.

"I was doing the loops with Mike Bennett and Tommaso Ciampa and all of those guys. We were part of this little group of dudes. Tommaso went to OVW. Mike went to Ring of Honor. I was basically going to do loops to do WWE stuff. Then Mike [Bucci] got let go and decided not to come back when they tried to rehire him because he was done with wrestling at that point. It became a new start because you have to move in with another talent relations."