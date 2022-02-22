Details on backstage reaction to Bianca Belair's jaw-dropping match on WWE RAW - Reports

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Bianca Belair and Doudrop lock horns in a match that boasted of several jaw-dropping spots, earning them a lot of praise backstage.

Last weekend, Belair defeated top superstars from RAW to win the Elimination Chamber match and gain a title shot against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. The EST of WWE wished to capitalize on that momentum with an incredible performance on the red brand this week.

According to the latest reports in PWInsider, the people backstage were in awe of Belair and Doudrop's in-ring battle. Both superstars took turns dominating the match. Doudrop was creative in her offense while Belair countered with brute strength.

Several maneuvers, such as the Powerbomb off the top rope and the German Suplex halfway across the ring, kept the crowd on its feet. Additionally, the Spinebuster from Bianca Belair forced Becky Lynch to take a moment and soak in the challenge that awaits her in the title match WrestleMania 38.

Fans credited both Belair and Doudrop for delivering memorable in-ring performances, and WWE personnel backstage echoed the sentiment. Both superstars were applauded for their in-ring efforts and received a lot of praise after the match.

Becky Lynch prepared for "biggest possible WWE match" at WrestleMania 38

Bianca was initially involved in a war of words with Becky Lynch. The RAW Women's Champion discussed how she had been a victim in their feud, whereas Belair recalled her struggle to get back into the title picture since her humiliating 26-second loss at Summer Slam.

It is worth noting that Lynch and Belair are the only two women to have won in their respective main events at WrestleMania. Thus, their current title feud will allow both superstars an opportunity to create history at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Big Time Becks took credit for opening this door for the WWE women's division, whereas Belair insisted that she was better in the main event as compared to the reigning Champion.

It remains to be seen how the creative team will move forward with their rivalry as we inch closer to their title match at WrestleMania.

