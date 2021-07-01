Details on big backstage fight due to change in Chyna's match

A change in WWE Hall of Famer Chyna's match led to a big backstage fight, according to Jim Cornette on the latest edition of his podcast.

Jim Cornette is one of the most explosive personalities in the wrestling business. He has been a controversial figure throughout his wrestling career and occasionally gets back in the limelight, courtesy of his unfiltered comments about the state of today's wrestling.

How a change in Chyna's match led to a big backstage fight

Cornette regularly shares interesting stories from his WWE run on his podcast. He recently spoke about a big backstage fight he had with Vince Russo over a match featuring Chyna.

The original ending to Chyna's match was later changed to a DQ finish and this didn't sit well with Cornette. Here's what he had to say about the incident:

One of the production assistants comes up 'cause I've got the RAW format and I'm working off of it and if there's any changes you're supposed to be told. They changed the finish. What? In Chyna's match, and it was a match with a girl. Something happened, she was gonna lose. There was gonna be some fu**ing business, I think she was gonna lose it. They changed it to a DQ. I said what? "Yeah, Triple H went in and talked to Russo." Oh Go***mn it!

So, I go and find Russo in the hallway. I said Vince, "You just made another one a DQ, now we have got seven DQ's out of eight matches on this program?" And it wasn't even who was in it, it was just the idea of... that's ridiculous, right? It's just garbage, lazy booking.

Cornette further stated that Russo looked at him and casually said that nobody cares if it's a DQ finish. Russo was about to leave the spot when an irate Cornette yelled at him and told him that he'd put WWE out of business if he kept up with the same attitude.

Russo didn't take the insult kindly and complained to Vince McMahon who sent Jim Ross to inquire about what had happened. Cornette discussed the incident with Ross and the veteran announcer went back to Vince to inform him about the same.

Cornette further stated that nothing came of it and he didn't hear back from anyone following his conversation with Ross. Cornette and Russo's rivalry certainly makes for an intriguing story that fans can read more about HERE.

