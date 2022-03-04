"Should I tell Vince now or should I wait?" – Details of Brock Lesnar's private conversation with WWE legend revealed

Kurt Angle returned for another episode of his AdFreeShows.com podcast and opened up about Brock Lesnar leaving WWE in 2004 and the backstage atmosphere during the build-up to WrestleMania 20.

The Beast Incarnate infamously decided to quit WWE after experiencing a quick rise to main event stardom. Angle revealed he had a private conversation with Brock Lesnar about his status within the company.

Brock Lesnar was unhappy with WWE's rigorous travel schedule and was eyeing a jump to the NFL following his sudden WWE exit. Kurt Angle advised Lesnar to wait until WrestleMania 20 before informing the office about his decision to walk away. Lesnar, however, was in a hurry to depart the promotion:

"Brock had a private conversation with me about a month before WrestleMania, and he told me he wanted to try out for the NFL and that he didn't like the travel WWE produced for him every year. He just didn't want to be on the road that much. He told me he wanted to try out for the Minnesota Vikings. He actually contacted the recruiter, and they were interested, and so he asked me, 'What should I do? Should I tell Vince now, or should I wait?' I told him, 'Listen, if I were you, I'd wait till after WrestleMania and then tell Vince that you're unhappy and you want to leave the company.' But Brock decided to go back home, and he told Vince right when we got back home from the tour when he was talking to me on the tour, that's when he told me about him wanting to leave." (22:19 - 23:08)

As Lesnar was a home-grown talent, Vince wasn't pleased with his call to quit WWE.

Kurt Angle noted that the WWE Chairman was "hurt" by the development, but it made his job easier in the booking department as Lesnar took the loss to Goldberg at WrestleMania XX. The Olympic gold medalist even admitted that Vince could sometimes be unforgiving towards talent:

"He ended up contacting Vince, and that's what enabled Vince to decide that Brock would do the job. Vince already knew Goldberg was leaving, he didn't know Brock was leaving at this particular time, but when Brock came home from that tour and told Vince, it hurt Vince. It stun him. So everybody knew that you know Brock was leaving, and Goldberg was leaving, most likely Vince is probably going to stick it to Brock because Brock was younger. He was full-blown WWE. He was WWE his whole career. Goldberg came from WCW. So, you know, Vince, when you're part of his company, you start out, he wants you there forever. When you leave, Vince can be a little bit unforgiving." (23:10 - 24:00)

Kurt Angle says Brock Lesnar just wanted a simpler life

While Brock Lesnar eventually made a full-fledged return to the company, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion didn't enjoy the exhaustive lifestyle of being a WWE Superstar during his initial run.

As explained by Kurt Angle, Lesnar didn't wish to be on the road throughout the year and figured playing for the Minnesota Vikings would keep him closer to home more often than not:

"Brock had a lot on his mind at that particular time. He wasn't enjoying himself being on the road 100 days a year. He hated the travel, and he wanted to think of a simpler life, and he thought, you know what, I can try out for the NFL, if I make the NFL team, I'd be home most of the time, I only have to travel eight weeks a year, just for one day, because that's what the NFL does for the away games. They only got away for one day and came back. Brock just felt that better suited him. There was a lot weighing on his mind at that particular time, so he wasn't the same." [6:55 - 7:30]

In 2022, Brock Lesnar is still a marquee name in WWE as he will face Roman Reigns in a massive title unification match at WrestleMania 38.

Who do you predict to emerge as the undisputed champion? Sound off in the comments section!

