Details of cancelled NEXUS reunion in WWE revealed

Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young, was recently on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast. While on the podcast, he talked about various things, including the NEXUS reunion that almost ended up happening in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 36 this year.

You’re either Nexus or against us 🟡⚫️



10 years since @StuBennett and his group caused carnage on Monday Night RAW.



Instant impact. pic.twitter.com/HDRKUmgsjm — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 7, 2020

Darren Young on being 'devastated' by the NEXUS reunion in WWE being cancelled

Darren Young talked about how in February, right before the pandemic hit, WWE reached out for a reunion at WrestleMania for The NEXUS. Young was happy as he was on good terms with everyone in WWE. However, thanks to the pandemic, the reunion of NEXUS had to be cancelled.

"Right before the pandemic, probably February, I was reached out by WWE, and they said, 'hey, we have this opportunity, WrestleMania NEXUS reunion. We're going to have you at Axess doing stuff for The Network. So I was happy. I didn't burn any bridges with WWE. So about a month later, after they contacted me, I was given the bad news that the pandemic happened, and they had to cancel Axxess and cancel the stuff that we were doing. So I was pretty devastated, but life goes on. Got to keep it moving."

Young revealed that he had recently joked about the NEXUS returning and that everyone became extremely excited. However, that was not the case. He went on to reveal that others in WWE were always joking about having a NEXUS reunion in WWE at some point in the future.

"Just recently, I wanted to get some good laughs, I had said on social media, 'oh my goodness, the Nexus alliance is back in WWE' and like my Twitter feed was just blowing up. So I was just doing all that. I was just making up rumours just to get a rise out of the stans. WrestleMania, we were going to be coming back to do who knows what, but yeah, guys like Bray Wyatt, guys like Curt Hawkins [and] Matt Cardona, they're always joking with Heath and I. Heath is one of my closest friends probably out of the NEXUS. They're always joking about, 'When y'all gonna have that NEXUS reunion? We need to have that NEXUS reunion.' Those guys are always mocking Heath. Zack and Hawkins, they're always mocking him, but who knows. Never say never with WWE or just with wrestling in general."