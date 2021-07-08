Details on Goldberg reluctantly agreeing to beat former WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Rodney Mack has revealed that Bill Goldberg did not want to defeat him in their one-on-one match on RAW.

In 2003, Mack joined forces with former WWE personality Teddy Long to become a member of the Thuggin’ & Buggin’ Enterprises faction. As part of a race storyline, he defeated several white opponents in White Boy Challenge matches. The run came to an end against Goldberg on the June 23, 2003 episode of RAW.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman, Mack said Goldberg was reluctant to defeat him. He also commented on the WWE Hall of Famer's behavior behind the scenes.

“It was great to work with Goldberg,” Mack said. “Bill’s a great guy, I remember I was one of the first guys he met coming through the locker room in WWE. We just hit it off right off the bat, but it’s really easy to do that since Bill’s a great guy. You know, he didn’t really want to do it [end the streak].... But I’m like, ‘I’m not in position to make a decision on that.’”

Asked why Goldberg did not want to defeat him, Mack said the WCW legend felt there was no reason to end his undefeated run.

Rodney Mack wishes he had a meaningful rivalry with Goldberg

Teddy Long and Rodney Mack

Rodney Mack worked for WWE between 2002 and 2004 before he returned for another spell with the company from 2006 to 2007. In the interview, he stated that he believes a long-term storyline between himself and Goldberg would have been successful.

“Bill stood up for me a lot,” Mack added. “I have nothing but great things to say about him. I wish we could have worked a proper angle or program together, because I really think he and I could have drawn some money together.”

.@Goldberg's 2016 return is why you NEVER say "never" in WWE... pic.twitter.com/UV6qRhMjo8 — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2021

Goldberg’s match against Mack lasted only 26 seconds. After a short brawl at ringside, Goldberg hit the Jackhammer on his opponent before picking up a quick victory.

