Details on Hulk Hogan calling up legend to convince him to join WWE's tag team division (Exclusive)

WWE legend Brian Blair recently opened up about the time when his close friend and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan called him up and persuaded him to join WWE's new tag team division.

Blair primarily worked for WWE from 1985 to 1988. Though he had a couple of stints even before that, it was mainly as an enhancement talent. When the wrestling veteran rejoined the promotion in 1985, he was paired with Jim Brunzell as part of The Killer Bees. Though Brian Blair and Brunzell didn't win the tag team gold in the company, the duo became mainstays in the division.

Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Brian Blair revealed that he was already on Vince McMahon's radar in 1985. According to the veteran, McMahon wanted him to join WWE and compete for the Intercontinental Title.

However, Blair added that he received a call from Hulk Hogan, who suggested he become a part of the tag team division by joining forces with Jim Brunzell.

"I was one of the guys on Vince's radar, and they were creating a tag team scenario in the WWE at the time Hogan called me; I was gonna come back. I had worked for Vince Sr., and Vince wanted me to come back and work for the Intercontinental Title, and then Terry [Hogan] went there, and then he called me and mentioned the tag team division they were creating and, in excitement, asked if I would team with Jim Brunzell," said Brian Blair. [8:11 - 8:50]

Check out the full video below:

Brian Blair never met Jim Brunzell before joining WWE

Furthermore, Brian Blair revealed that he hadn't met Jim Brunzell personally before the two were paired as The Killer Bees in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Blair added that he had only read about his former tag team partner in wrestling magazines.

"I only knew him from wrestling magazines. So thank god for Bill Apter and George Napolitano, I was really into wrestling magazines, so I only knew Brunzell from those guys," added Brian Blair. [8:51 - 9:06]

Blair wrestled the last match of his career in 2019, where he defeated James Jeffries.

What's your favorite memory of The Killer Bees? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes