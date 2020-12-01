Details of Keith Lee's 12-year friendship with The Undertaker revealed 

The Undertaker pulled the curtains down on an iconic career at Survivor Series, and the impact of his work will be felt for generations to follow. The Undertaker's body of work has also inspired the current crop of talent, and one of them is Keith Lee.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Keith Lee opened up about the Undertaker's influence on his career and friendship with the Deadman.

Lee stated that Undertaker has impacted almost every pro wrestler's career irrespective of the company. Lee respects The Undertaker and has absorbed a lot of knowledge from the future WWE Hall of Famer. Keith Lee first interacted with The Undertaker when he was an extra in the WWE in 2008. Lee has gone on to spend a reasonable amount of time with The Undertaker throughout their 12-year friendship.

"He's a staple that has meant a ton to the business as a whole. It doesn't matter what company you work for: That guy made an impact in some way, form, or fashion. He's someone that I respect, and I've definitely absorbed a lot of knowledge from him. I have spent a good amount of time with him, and the knowledge he imparted to me goes all the way back to 2008, way back when I was an extra [in WWE]."

Keith Lee details The Undertaker's impact on his career

Keith Lee went up and introduced himself to The Undertaker. The Phenom told Keith Lee to make every move or moment matter. Undertaker advised Lee to 'make things mean something,' and the Limitless One applied it into his craft.

Undertaker has had a massive impact on Lee's career, and the former NXT Champion appreciated 'Taker's appreciation towards his work and presentation.

"That was when I came across and introduced myself. All the way back then, from the point where he told me to make the things I do mean something, he's had a huge impact on my career. He's been a huge inspiration in terms of thought process and how my mind works for this business, but also a motivation to be different. This is someone I've looked up to, someone I've studied time and time again. Hearing him express his appreciation for how I present myself and how I wrestle, it means a lot. It reminds me of when I sat down with Mark Henry and Booker T."

Lee is grateful that the legends he looked up to are now taking note of his talent and are giving him props for his work.

"When I hear the things they have to say about me, it's surreal. It's hard to digest sometimes, but it makes me more thankful for guys like William Regal and Dusty Rhodes. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't still be doing this. Thanks to them, their guidance, and lighting a fire under my butt, I kept going. Now I've found myself in a position where the guys I look up to are honoring me. That's like magic to me, and I'm super grateful."

The Undertaker has expressed his desire to become a trainer at the WWE Performance Center. That would ideally be the best post-retirement role for the Deadman as he can help shape the careers of many talented performers like Keith Lee.