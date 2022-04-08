Details on Logan Paul's WrestleMania 38 gear revealed 

WWE costume designer Mikaze recently discussed the process behind Logan Paul's ring gear for WrestleMania 38.

Paul teamed up with The Miz this past weekend at WrestleMania Saturday to defeat the father-son team of Rey & Dominik Mysterio. However, The A-Lister then betrayed his partner, delivering a Skull Crushing Finale on the social media sensation after the match.

Mikaze, real name Sarah Ton, appeared on a recent edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss his work behind the scenes in WWE, including helping celebrity performers with their ring gear.

He said that at the time of making celebrity gear, there was a lot to be considered. It was more like working with a brand and not an individual.

“You’ve gotta remember that some of these celebrities when they come in, they’re coming in with a team. You would think that one person is making the decision but they’re catering to a brand. So you have a lot of moving parts but what I will say is initially when we talked to Logan Paul, and we asked him what he had in mind he was like, 'I want to go full-on wrestler,'" Mikaze said (H/T Fightful)

Apart from Logan, Mikaze was also responsible for the WrestleMania gear of Sasha Banks and Seth Rollins.

Logan Paul's WrestleMania 38 ring gear was almost very different

Though his look at the Grandest Stage of Them All was undoubtedly striking, Logan Paul almost had a very different look at WrestleMania 38.

According to Mikaze, Paul initially wanted to match his partner, The Miz, so matching trunks and kick pads with sparkles were planned for the two. However, as the idea progressed, Logan's gear began to look very different.

"He wanted to match The Miz... So we’re doing Logan Paul’s version of The Miz. Trunks, kick pads, sparkly. Then, as things moved along with his team, and, just catering to that brand. It changed up and we ended up going with the long tights, which ultimately I thought looked awesome because it still felt like him. I don't know what conversations were had that went from, 'Okay, let's go from trunks to long tights.' But ultimately, all these people are people that make the decisions for his brand and he trusts them,” Mikaze added.

Paul's victorious WrestleMania performance received wide praise from fans and critics alike. However, there is no word on whether he will compete for WWE again in the near future.

