Details on Masha Slamovich controversy; WWE plans reportedly revealed

Masha Slamovich has been making headlines due to the domestic abuse allegations surfacing against her. She is currently under investigation by Total Nonstop Action, as reported by Sports Illustrated.Masha has been with TNA since 2019 and is considered as one of the most dominant Knockouts in the company's history. She has had some great matches with the likes of Mickie James, Naomi, Jordynne Grace and Tasha Steelz in TNA. She also made several NXT appearances recently and even competed for the Knockouts World Championship at NXT Heatwave.Stars from TNA took over and attacked NXT stars during the main event of this week's episode of NXT. Many fans were wondering if Masha will be used to in the invasion angle taking into consideration the controversies revolving around her.As per Fightful Select, any plans for Masha in the invasion angle will be paused moving forward. It was reported that she wasn't actually planned for the 23rd September Invasion angle and wasn't even in the country when the episode was being aired. The report also stated that they haven't heard any future plans for her.It was also informed that Masha Slamovich's contract with the company is going to expire soon. This has also raised a lot of questions regarding her upcoming match against Ash by Elegance for the Knockouts title.Masha Slamovich's alleged victim recently spoke outWhile there has been no confirmation from TNA's side of the investigation, another promotion has taken action amidst the controversy regarding Masha Slamovich. She was set to compete at Prestige Wrestling's Prestige Roseland XII which is one of the promotion's final four shows.The indie star Atkisson had taken to X to respond to the news in shock. He stated that his friend was holding back for months because he had asked her not to come forward with anything as he may have never known if she actually did it. While the story is tough to read you can still check it out here.Fans are shocked after reading the news that has come out regarding the Masha Slamovich controversy.