  • home icon
  • WWE
  • TNA Wrestling
  • Details on Masha Slamovich controversy; WWE plans reportedly revealed

Details on Masha Slamovich controversy; WWE plans reportedly revealed

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 25, 2025 09:04 GMT
Former TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich (Image via her Instagram)
Former TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich (Image via her Instagram)

Masha Slamovich has been making headlines due to the domestic abuse allegations surfacing against her. She is currently under investigation by Total Nonstop Action, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Ad

Masha has been with TNA since 2019 and is considered as one of the most dominant Knockouts in the company's history. She has had some great matches with the likes of Mickie James, Naomi, Jordynne Grace and Tasha Steelz in TNA. She also made several NXT appearances recently and even competed for the Knockouts World Championship at NXT Heatwave.

Stars from TNA took over and attacked NXT stars during the main event of this week's episode of NXT. Many fans were wondering if Masha will be used to in the invasion angle taking into consideration the controversies revolving around her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As per Fightful Select, any plans for Masha in the invasion angle will be paused moving forward. It was reported that she wasn't actually planned for the 23rd September Invasion angle and wasn't even in the country when the episode was being aired. The report also stated that they haven't heard any future plans for her.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

It was also informed that Masha Slamovich's contract with the company is going to expire soon. This has also raised a lot of questions regarding her upcoming match against Ash by Elegance for the Knockouts title.

Masha Slamovich's alleged victim recently spoke out

While there has been no confirmation from TNA's side of the investigation, another promotion has taken action amidst the controversy regarding Masha Slamovich. She was set to compete at Prestige Wrestling's Prestige Roseland XII which is one of the promotion's final four shows.

Ad

The indie star Atkisson had taken to X to respond to the news in shock. He stated that his friend was holding back for months because he had asked her not to come forward with anything as he may have never known if she actually did it. While the story is tough to read you can still check it out here.

Fans are shocked after reading the news that has come out regarding the Masha Slamovich controversy.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications